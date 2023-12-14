Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $16.10 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.3% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 24,917.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

