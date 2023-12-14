Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $17.38 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,726 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $17,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,895,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 138.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 600,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.



The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

