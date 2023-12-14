Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 4,438 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VB stock opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.63 and a 200 day moving average of $194.24.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

