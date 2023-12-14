Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 88,329 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1,662.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,329 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Shares of PGR opened at $160.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $165.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,342 shares of company stock worth $20,462,071. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

