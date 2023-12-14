Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,395 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

