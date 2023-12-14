Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,780 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $68,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

