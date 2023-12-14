Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,551 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $74,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $479.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $429.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.24. The firm has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

