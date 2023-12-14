Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 414.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 900,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 725,540 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $82,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,413,985,000 after purchasing an additional 340,916,185 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $403,074,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after buying an additional 2,785,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,563,000 after buying an additional 1,428,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

JNK opened at $94.38 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.