Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,593 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $79,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth approximately $968,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FDL stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.