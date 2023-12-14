Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 20,131 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,160,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $63,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,669,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

