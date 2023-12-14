Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 42,000 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 882,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $83,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
BATS:NOBL opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
