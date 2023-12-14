Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 468,736 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,237,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,736 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $98,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

