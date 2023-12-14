Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 734,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $83,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

