Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 39,066 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $57,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.65.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $121.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

