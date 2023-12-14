Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 971,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,389 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $49,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.73 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

