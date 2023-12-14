Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,029,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,988 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $89,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 664,239 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

