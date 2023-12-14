Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,822 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $61,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

