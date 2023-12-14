Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $54,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 10.8% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Deere & Company by 17.8% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 182.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $6,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.
In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $376.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.97. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
