Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $53.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $53,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $191.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.35 and a 200-day moving average of $189.02.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

