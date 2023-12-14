Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $54.79 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,240,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,764 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $54,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

ARKK stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.