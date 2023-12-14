Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $62.46 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $62,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Amgen by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 9,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Amgen by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $281.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.92 and a 200 day moving average of $252.51. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

