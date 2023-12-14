Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $64.89 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $64,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,674,000 after buying an additional 61,284 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,050,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 436,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $236.56 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.70. The company has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

