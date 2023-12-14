Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $79.09 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $79,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

