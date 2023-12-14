Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $90.52 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,805 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $90,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

