Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $94.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $94,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 152,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

