Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 187.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,897 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $68,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000.

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

