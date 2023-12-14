Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,641 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.45 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46.

