Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,899,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,732 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $78,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.8% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 180.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 454,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 292,300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 39,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in AT&T by 3,061.2% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

