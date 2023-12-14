Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,102 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $83,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

