Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,474 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $62,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,065,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,029,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,499,000 after purchasing an additional 103,975 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

