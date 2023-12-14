Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 147,842 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,842 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $103,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.