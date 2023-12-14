Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,608 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,884,000 after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after acquiring an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $773.31 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $781.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $678.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.86. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

