Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,944 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $70,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $248.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $257.91.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

