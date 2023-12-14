Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 30,381 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 702,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,381 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $61,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MDT opened at $81.91 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

