Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,650 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $77,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,045,000 after purchasing an additional 827,464 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,044,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after buying an additional 579,250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,017,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,217,000 after buying an additional 454,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,527,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.4221 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

