Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 673,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $60,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

DUK opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.71.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

