Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027,020 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $68,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,878.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

SPTS opened at $29.01 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

