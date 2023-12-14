Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 168,035 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,035 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $61,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.40 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

