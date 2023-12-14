Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 28,080 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,847 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 28,080 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $71,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

BA stock opened at $250.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.17. The stock has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $251.87.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

