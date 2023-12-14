Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 44,765 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,765 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $66,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Bank of America increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

