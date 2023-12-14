Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 455,097 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,097 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $102,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.