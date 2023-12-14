Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 8,401 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $77,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $157.24 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average of $164.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.