Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 87,344 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,344 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $77,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

