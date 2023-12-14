Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 96,713 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,713 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $91,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

