Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,525,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $589,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $148.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.40 and its 200 day moving average is $133.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

