Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $64,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 286.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 9,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $179.06 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

