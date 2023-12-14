OSB Group (LON:OSB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $342.98

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 342.98 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 400.80 ($5.03). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 399.60 ($5.02), with a volume of 497,844 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSB. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 720 ($9.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 720 ($9.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 749.60 ($9.41).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 342.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 376.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.05 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Simon Walker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £78,750 ($98,857.64). 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

