PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,782,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73,783 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $118,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.