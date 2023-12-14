PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.57.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.53. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,038,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,038,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,881 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $1,360,270.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,038.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,601 shares of company stock worth $18,707,820. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

