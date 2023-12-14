Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Get Pentair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pentair

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 382.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after buying an additional 2,065,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,724,000 after buying an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.